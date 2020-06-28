Real Estate Investors and Agents Love These Top 10 Zapier Integrations

Real estate investors and agents are simplifying their lives and automating their business by integrating PropertyRadar with these apps and services using Zapier.

Real estate investors and agents rely on property data and owner contact information for their sales, marketing, and research. PropertyRadar has all the data they need, but they need that data in their favorite apps and services to get their work done. And automatically.

Relying on manual data input and transfer to get in touch with your best leads and deals can be time-consuming, complicated, and prone to errors. And when life gets in the way, those critical activities can slow down or worse, shut down altogether.

That’s why investors and Realtors® use Zapier to keep their marketing and sales processes “always-on,” even when they can’t be.

And when combined with PropertyRadar’s industry-leading 200+ targeting criteria and clean, accurate data, the new PropertyRadar and Zapier connection lets you set and forget your most vital sales and marketing activities.

Imagine for a minute if you could, without lifting a finger, automatically…

Connect PropertyRadar to your favorite sales, marketing, and productivity apps and get more done automatically.

Use PropertyRadar’s mobile apps to trigger integrated marketing print, voice, and email marketing campaigns from the field.

Keep your CRM full of leads and always up-to-date and while eliminating manual tasks and errors.

Together, they create endless opportunities and immediate value for real estate agents and investors. From saving time and money to doing more with less.

It’s no wonder why real estate professionals are turning to Zapier to automate their business and simplify their lives. And drive more opportunities directly with less effort.

And with that, here are the top Zapier integrations that real estate investors and agents are integrating with PropertyRadar:

CRMs

The best real estate CRMs are the ones that let you keep track of your prospects and leads with little effort. Otherwise, you might let the best potential clients and deals fall through the cracks. By integrating Zapier with PropertyRadar, you can ensure that all your leads and prospects flow through your marketing and sales processes.

1. Salesforce

Salesforce is the world’s most ubiquitous CRM and is used by businesses large and small. By connecting PropertyRadar and Salesforce, you can automatically transfer prospects from PropertyRadar into your CRM and then follow up with them in your usual process. All of the information you need in order to contact the prospect will be right there inside of Salesforce.

You can use Salesforce to set follow up reminders to yourself or team members so that you stay top of mind with prospects. Track your first conversation all the way through to a closed deal. Learn more about Salesforce on Zapier.

2. Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a very popular and well known CRM used by high-volume sales-focused real estate agents and investors.

Easily see which deals need your attention, track your communications from beginning to close, view detailed insights on performance and business goals, and much more. They also have a great mobile app. It’s trusted and used by over 90,000 companies in 179 countries. Learn more about Pipedrive on Zapier.

3. Follow Up Boss





Follow Up Boss is a popular CRM and lead follow up software for real estate Realtors(R). Keep track of where leads are in your pipeline, automate your follow up, and accurately track what marketing campaigns and activities are resulting in the most closed deals. Learn more about Follow Up Boss on Zapier.

4. LionDesk

Realtors® and brokers use LionDesk to store and contact leads from a variety of platforms like Trulia, Zillow, IDX websites, and more.

With LionDesk, it’s easy to communicate with prospects via email, text message, and phone call, and to keep track of deals and closings.

Now that PropertyRadar can be connected to LionDesk via Zapier, you can automatically contact your top prospects. Setup your drip campaigns in TopProducer and create your lists of prospects in PropertyRadar. Then you’ll be converting prospects into leads without lifting a finger. Learn more about LionDesk on Zapier.

Direct mail service providers

Unlike typical marketing lists that grow old the second you buy them, PropertyRadar’s dynamic marketing lists are automatically updated when a NEW prospect matches the criteria you set for a list.

Just imagine…every time someone meets the criteria of one of your segmented lists, direct mail is automatically sent to your new prospect, without you having to do a thing!

Direct mail can get expensive, but it doesn’t have to be when you’re using PropertyRadar. Because you can save money targeting only the people who would most likely be interested in what you’re offering by filtering out unlikely prospects using PropertyRadar’s 200+ public records criteria.

And now, by integrating Zapier zaps to direct mail providers, it’s all done for you – your prospecting and marketing activities are now on autopilot.

5. PRINTgenie

PRINTgenie is the industry powerhouse when it comes to sending automated direct mail, text, and email. Realtors(R), investors, solar installers, and thousands of other property-centric businesses use PRINTgenie.

Choose from 100’s of pre-written direct mail templates, text and email messages, or simply create your own using their drag & drop direct mail template builder. You can even set up multichannel campaigns using their pre-created templates or build your own.

Integrating PropertyRadar with PRINTgenie using Zapier may very well be the most potent combination for success you can create. Learn more about PRINTgenie on Zapier.

6. Addressable

Addressable is a great way to grab the attention of your prospects. They create personal, handwritten notes in your own handwriting to deliver that personal touch that’ll help you stand out from the competition. And handwritten direct mail has been shown to significantly outperform traditional mail. Learn more about Addressable here.

Power Dialers

Power dialers make cold calling much more efficient. Load up your PropertyRadar’s targeted lists of leads, then dial hands-free and track leads through your sales cycle.

7. Mojo

A popular option for power dialing is Mojo. Why? Because it also acts like a CRM to help you manage and track the leads that you contact. You can create calling lists, custom workflows, and schedule follow up appointments.

Easy calling modes and advanced calling filters provide instant access to the most popular sales calling logic. Automate single line power dialing for up to 85 calls per hour or multi-line dialing for up to 300 calls per hour. Use the PropertyRadar Zapier connection to bring your lists of ideal clients into Mojo. Learn more about Mojo on Zapier.

8. CallFire

CallFire has plenty of ways for businesses to communicate with their customers through dialing, call tracking, text messaging and voice broadcasts. You can save time, boost revenue, and do it all while building relationships with your customers.

You can now easily send your PropertyRadar lists into CallFire to reach out to prospects and customers using the appropriate methods that CallFire offers. Learn more about CallFire on Zapier.

Productivity & Office Apps

We’ve covered CRMs, power dialers, and direct mail providers. Now let’s take a look at some popular productive apps that real estate investors and Realtors(R) use for their PropertyRadar leads.

9. Google Sheets

Data may not be in the exact format you prefer it to be, or you need to work with it in a spreadsheet to add to it. For example, most of the time, PropertyRadar’s data loads into Google Sheets in all capital letters. Inside of Google Sheets, you can automatically clean your data, enhance it, add to it, improve it in any number of ways before sending it to the other systems we just talked about. Learn more about Google Sheets on Zapier.

10. Trello

Top project management tool Trello has a ton of use cases. You can use Trello for everything from sales workflows to task assignment, from organizing to collaboration, just to name a few.

As a PropertyRadar customer, you might want to use Trello for your exclusive lists—the prospects you want to give extra special attention to. Each prospect could be added to Trello as a card, and then you can help your team stay on track with personalized outreach. Learn more about Trello on Zapier.

Honorable mentions: Zapier for real estate investors and agents

Want even more ways to streamline your marketing and sales activities with PropertyRadar and Zapier? Then check out our honorable mentions and discover unlimited possibilities.

HubSpot is your all-in-one stop for all of your marketing software needs.

With the Podio Zap, you can automatically send any potential investment deal or client from a PropertyRadar list into Podio.

Klenty is a sales engagement and lead generation tool that helps you send personalized emails and automated followups at scale.

Google Drive is a popular cloud storage solution. Import your leads for later outbound marketing.

Send your favorite leads straight into Gmail.

Google Contacts, the address book built into Gmail, lets you keep track of all your contacts, see when you last interacted with them, and more.

Streak is a flexible CRM and process management system that lives inside your Gmail inbox.

Send lead data to Excel where you can edit it, enhance, merge it, etc.

The real estate CRM that works the way you do. Manage people, listings, transactions and activities with powerful workflows.

Call your leads with a power dialer that includes predictive dialing.

ClickSend is a cloud-based service that lets you send and receive SMS, Email, Voice, Fax and Letters worldwide.

BoomTown is real estate marketing software that includes lead generation and CRM features. Import your PropertyRadar lists for targeted marketing and sales.

With Slyboardcast, you can send ringless voicemails to your favorite leads.

Freshsales is a deal management and CRM software that is popular in the real estate industry. Bring in your PropertyRadar lists to track your sales and marketing.

BoomTown is a software platform designed to help real estate professionals generate leads, manage contacts, and run their business better.

HighLevel is a platform for marketing agencies to manage all levels of their clients business, from marketing automation to customer communications and beyond. Everything a marketing agency needs to run their business in one place.

leadPops develops lead generation technology and marketing solutions for mortgage, real estate, and insurance pros.

Wise Agent CRM helps Realtor’s become pros by automating their leads, responses, appointments, and transactions.

Simplifying Your Life While Growing Your Business Is Possible – With PropertyRadar and Zapier Integrations

Building a business can be a challenge for anyone. But when it’s time to grow and scale your business, that presents a whole other set of challenges and complexities. Filling your pipeline, timely marketing, and meeting monthly sales goals are only a few of those challenges you’ll face.

Fortunately, with PropertyRadar’s new Zapier connection working for you, those complex challenges that are still tripping up your competitors will automatically turn into easy wins for you.

Make Exports & Imports Magic

Stop wasting your time (and money) managing manual exports and time-consuming imports.

Purchase & Append on the Fly

Purchase and append phone numbers and email addresses automatically.

Automate Real-Life Events

Use 200+ criteria to turn real-life events into immediate and actionable sales and marketing. Set it and forget it! Check out “How to Find Motivated Sellers – Learn How The Pros Do It“.

Connect Across Channels

Connect by phone, email, SMS, social, and direct mail. Automate your direct response marketing and lead generation.

Fill Up Your CRM with Leads

An empty CRM isn’t very useful. Keep your CRM always full with every potential customer, client, deal, and opportunity.

Keep Your CRM Always Up-to-Date

Update your CRM with current and as-it-happens property data and owner contact information, automatically.

Want to learn more about the power of Zapier integrations with PropertyRadar? Click here.